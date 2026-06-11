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Severe thunderstorm warning issued for McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago, Boone counties

A lightning strike touches down Tuesday night in Crystal Lake while a tumultuous thunderstorm brings sheets of rain, powerful winds, hail and tornado warnings throughout McHenry County.

FILE - A lightning strike touches down in Crystal Lake. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Claire O'Brien

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties in and other parts of northern Illinois Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 5:39 p.m. and was due to expire at 6:30 p.m.

It covers McHenry County, as well as Boone and Winnebago counties. It also covers eastern Ogle County and northern DeKalb County. A tornado warning was also issued Thursday for parts of La Salle County.

People are encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning comes as northern Illinois is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.

WeatherTornado WatchNorthern IllinoisNational Weather ServiceMcHenry CountyBoone CountyWinnebago CountyDeKalb CountyOgle CountySauk Valley Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front HeadlinesBreaking

Claire O'Brien

Claire O'Brien is a reporter who focuses on Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Marengo and the McHenry County Board. Feel free to email her at cobrien@shawmedia.com.