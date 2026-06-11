Severe thunderstorm warning issued for McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago, Boone counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several counties in and other parts of northern Illinois Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 5:39 p.m. and was due to expire at 6:30 p.m.

It covers McHenry County, as well as Boone and Winnebago counties. It also covers eastern Ogle County and northern DeKalb County. A tornado warning was also issued Thursday for parts of La Salle County.

People are encouraged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning comes as northern Illinois is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.