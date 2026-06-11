Tornado touches down in south Streator

A tornado touched down Thursday afternoon near Streator. There were multiple vortices spotted. A tornado warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

Funnel clouds were spotted in the Streator area and south of the La Salle County panhandle, including a confirmed tornado touchdown.

A line of storms was forecast to push through most of central and northern Illinois, and the forecast was borne out as 6 p.m. approached.

Early reports of fatalities turned out to be incorrect, and La Salle County EMA Director Fred Moore said there were no confirmed deaths at about 6:10 p.m.

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss said East 19th Road was blocked off due to a gas leak and that multiple houses were damaged by the storm. He reported one injury, but it was not life-threatening.

While conditions were tame across northern and central La Salle County, the Leonore area was peppered with hail and a rotating cloud was spotted moving east toward Streator.

Putnam County appeared little affected by the first round of storms. Putnam County Sheriff Josh Boedigheimer reported “a little hail” by the southeast edge of the county, though the tornado missed the county.

The National Weather Service office in Lincoln issued a “tornado emergency” across Marshall County. The alert urged residents in Varna, Toluca and Wenona to take cover.

This is a developing story and will be updated.