9.6 miles of roadway in St. Charles will be improved from June to late November

(file photo) The city of St. Charles' 2026 Roadway Resurfacing Project is expected to last from June through late November. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Short-term road closures may be required throughout St. Charles as public works crews ramp up the city’s 2026 Roadway Resurfacing Project. Construction for the project is expected to last from June through late November.

There are currently no long-term road closures projected. Overall, workers are improving more than 9.6 miles of roadway throughout the community.

Residents who live on streets affected by the roadwork will receive a letter in the mail proving project specifics, according to the city.

The city of St. Charles released a map of the scheduled work for the 2026 Roadway Resurfacing Project. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

The city provided a map of scheduled roads and work zones, but said the “tentative phasing plan [is] subject to change.”

Construction crews are already out in the field at several locations across town. The overall project is broken down into three separate phases. Workers are currently focusing on utility repairs and replacements.

The first phase on construction ultimately involves utility, sidewalk, curb and driveway repairs.

Concrete replacement and more intensive road work is expected to begin during the middle on June.

That work involves street rehabilitation work, including, pavement grinding, patching, applying fresh oil, and new asphalt pavement.

Towards the end of the project, the crew is working on parkway restoration and permanent pavement marking installation.

The public works department said some of the scheduled work on certain streets will be coordinated with the city’s Lead Service Line Replacement Project. This coordination will be in advance of any roadway resurfacing in the area.

Standard mail and garbage services will not be impacted by the road work, according to the city.

Paying the bill

Repairing 9.6 miles of roadway does not come cheap. As part of of the project, the city recently approved two construction contracts.

A $6.3 million construction contract with Geneva Construction Company was approved by the City Council. The company also did the city’s road programs in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The multimillion-dollar project is funded through the Motor Fuel Tax and the Home Rule Tax for street rehabilitation, according to city documents. The utility costs are covered by enterprise funds.

Another construction contract for roadway crack filling was approved by the City Council for $108,557 with SKC. The company has performed crack filling for the city in several recent years.

The project involves both sealing streets that were paved last year and surface crack sealing in roadways throughout town that are in need of improvements.

Crack filling enhances the life of a roadway by preventing water from penetrating the roads and degrading their structural integrity.