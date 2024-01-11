Brock Soltow’s 31 points lead Polo over Milledgeville: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 10

Boys basketball

Polo 50, Milledgeville 44: At Milledgeville, Brock Soltow scored 31 points to lift the Marcos past the Missiles in an NUIC South matchup on Wednesday.

Gus Mumford added eight points for Polo.

Colton Hendrick led Milledgeville with 17 points, while Connor Nye scored 10 points and Micah Toms-Smith added eight points.

Eastland 45, Fulton 40: At Fulton, the Cougars grabbed a 13-2 first-quarter lead and hung on for an NUIC South win over the Steamers.

Adam Awender scored 19 points, while Parker Krogman added 18 points for Eastland.

Trevor Tiesman and Jimmy Crimmins paced Fulton with 13 points each, and Braeden Brennan chipped in eight points.

Forreston 54, Amboy 32: At Forreston, Kendall Erdmann dropped in 25 points as the Cardinals cruised past the Clippers.

Brendan Greenfield scored 11 points, and Xavier Goeddeke and Mickey Probst added eight points each for Forreston.

Amboy was led by Eddie Jones with 12 points and Quinn Leffelman with eight points.

Girls basketball

Eastland 44, Forreston 7: At Lanark, the Cougars seized a 14-1 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Cardinals.

Eastland was led by Olivia Klinefelter with 16 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Lily Mullen with seven points and three steals.

Ericka Alexander paced Forreston with four points.

Oregon's Mya Engelkes dribbles up the sideline as Byron's Aubrie Fuller defends during Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 action at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Byron 52, Oregon 22: At Oregon, Mya Engelkes scored five points as the Hawks fell to the Tigers in Big Northern Conference play.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,651, Rock Island 3,610: At Plum Hollow in Dixon, the Dukes edged the Rocks by 41 pins.

Dixon was led by freshman Aaron Fitzanko with a 654 series followed by Cody Geil with a 617, Clark Bonnewell with a 612, David Laird with a 594, Daniel Sotelo with a 588 and Ben Zimmerman with a 586.

Zimmerman had the high game of the match with a personal-best 250.

Sterling 3,186, La Salle-Peru 2,964: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, Brenden Stanley rolled a 641 series (189,206,246) to lead the Golden Warriors over the Cavaliers in their regular-season finale.

Also for Sterling, Ross Eden rolled a 557 series, Henry Oberg bowled a 541, David Oelrichs tallied a 486, Bryce Kooy totaled a 482 and Preston Near chipped in a 479.

Wrestling

Oregon goes 2-0 at Winnebago triangular: At Winnebago, the Hawks defeated North Boone 66-10 and Winnebago 63-12.

Against North Boone, Oregon’s Brantley Watts (144), Ethan Mowry (150), Anthony Bauer (157), Jackson Glendenning (165), Andrew Young (175), Landen Elder (215) and Seth Rote (285) won by pin for the contested wins. The Hawks also received four forfeit wins against the Vikings.

Against Winnebago, Preston LaBay (126), Mowry (150), Bauer (157) and Glendenning (165) won by pin and Jackson Messenger (120) took an 8-6 decision for the contested wins. The Hawks also received six forfeit wins against the Indians.

Rock Falls goes 0-2 at Stillman Valley triangular: At Stillman Valley, the Rockets lost 45-29 to Byron and 48-36 to Stillman Valley.

Against Byron, Rock Falls’ Scottie Hampton (106) took a 5-2 decision, Logan Thome (126) took a 12-4 major decision, Adan Oquendo (132) took a 14-4 major decision, and Alex Espinoza (144), Trail Stonitsch (157) and Broxyn Surratt (175) won by pin.

Against Stillman, Josiah Tarbill (120), Thome (126), Oquendo (132), Korbin Oligney (150), Stonitsch (157) and Surratt (175) won by pin.