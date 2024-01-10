McCombie launches Valentines for Vets program

SAVANNA — Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is hosting a “Valentines for Veterans” card drive.

She is asking northwestern Illinois residents to join her in helping to lift the spirits of local veterans. She is encouraging community members, church groups, schools and residents to participate in the card drive by dropping off Valentine’s Day cards or mailing them to her district office in Savanna. Once the cards are collected, they will be delivered to veterans in communities in northwestern Illinois.

“Veterans sacrifice everything to serve and protect us and sending a Valentine’s Day card is a small token of our love and appreciation for them,” said McCombie. “Last year our community created countless cards and I am excited to continue to spread joy through this program to those that mean the most to us.”

Valentine’s Day cards will be accepted through Wednesday, Feb. 7. Participants can deliver or mail cards to state Rep. Tony McCombie, 9317B Illinois route 84, Savanna, IL 61074.

For more information, contact Connie Marney at cmarney@ilhousegop.org or go to repmccombie.org.