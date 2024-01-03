Polo boys basketball routs AFC: SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 2

Polo's Noah Dewey lays the ball up and in against Ashton-Franklin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Polo 61, Ashton-Franklin Center 28: At Polo, the Marcos built a 40-14 halftime lead and rolled past the Raiders on Tuesday.

Brock Soltow paced Polo with 21 points, while Gus Mumford and Noah Dewey added 15 points each. Mumford scored all of his points on five first-half 3-pointers.

AFC was led by Barrett Becker with seven points.

Fulton 55, Bureau Valley 51: At Manlius, the Steamers built a 30-16 halftime lead and held off the Storm for a nonconference win.

Fulton was led by Landen Leu with 24 points and Jimmy Crimmins with 13 points.

Landon Hulsing paced Bureau Valley with 20 points, while Corban Chhim scored 13 points and Bryce Helms added nine points.

Forreston 66, Milledgeville 50: At Milledgeville, Kendall Erdmann scored 28 points to power the Cardinals past the Missiles.

Brendan Greenfield scored 16 points and Mickey Probst added 13 points for Forreston.

Connor Nye paced Milledgeville with 18 points, while Konner Johnson scored 10 points, Micah Toms-Smith scored nine points and Karter Livengood chipped in eight points.

Wrestling

Rock Falls goes 0-2 at home triangular: At Rock Falls, the Rockets lost 66-9 to Lena-Winslow and 42-39 to Fulton.

Against Lena-Winslow, Rock Falls’ Logan Thome (126) won by pin and Logan Williamson (138) took an 8-7 decision for the only wins.

Against Fulton, Rock Falls’ Josiah Tarbill (120), Thome (126), Adan Oquendo (132), Williamson (144) and Jacob Hosler (285) won by pin, and Korbin Oligney (150) took a 1-0 decision for contested wins.

Against Rock Falls, Fulton’s Brooklyn Thoms (138), Mason Bolton (157) and Jonah Lutz (165) won by pin, and Skylier Crooks (175) won by default for contested wins. The Steamers picked up three wins by forfeit to top the Rockets.

Amboy splits at Sandwich triangular: At Sandwich, Amboy defeated Genoa-Kingston 39-30 and lost 48-17 to Sandwich.

Against Sandwich, Amboy’s Landon Blanton (126) won 19-3 by technical fall, and Lucas Blanton (190) and Evan Flanagan (215) won by pin.

Against Genoa-Kingston, Amboy’s Chase Huggins (120), Caiden Heath (138), Jose Lopez (144), Lucas Blanton (175) and Flanagan (215) won by pin, and Ty Florschuetz (106) took a 4-0 decision for the contested wins.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,946, Sterling 3,418: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Dukes easily outpaced the Golden Warriors.

Dixon was led by freshman Daniel Sotelo with a 746 series (192, 300, 254) followed by Clark Bonnewell with a 717 (181, 279, 257), Wyatt Miller with a 696 (258 high game) and Cody Geil with a 687 (257 high game).

The 300 game was the first of Sotelo’s career. On Game 2, Sotelo, Bonnewell and Geil racked up a set of 836 with 23 strikes in a row.

David Laird chipped in a 557 and Aaron Fitzanko added a 543 for the Dukes.

Sterling was led by Brenden Stanley with a 687 series (289, 204, 185) followed by Connor Jagitsch with a personal-best 609, Preston Near with a 574, Bryce Kooy with a 532, David Oelrichs with a 531 and Ross Eden with a 494.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,862, Galesburg 2,697: At Abingdon, freshman Sarah Doughty rolled a 652 series to lead the Golden Warriors past the Silver Streaks.

Also for Sterling, Olivia Barton had a 589 series, Emily Doss had a 481 series, Hailey Conderman had a 396 series, Loralei Michels had a 378 series and Kara Garcia had a 366 series.

Boys swimming

Sterling 114, Rock Island 37: At the Duis Center in Sterling, the Golden Warriors won 11 out of 12 events to top the Rocks.

Colin Askegaard, Conner Porter, Peter Garland and Patrick Riley won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:54.49 and the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:43.30.

Riley won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:05.45 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.10.

Porter won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:14.84 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:31.45.

Garland won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.25 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.24.

Eugene Frump won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.81.

Dale Johnson won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.49 seconds, and teamed up with Charles Johnson, James Boze and Denver Sandrock to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:08.27.