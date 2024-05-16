Local Scene: Have dinner and a movie, go on a bike ride this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Here is a list of five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:

1 Have dinner and a movie: The Dixon: Historic Theatre will host a dinner and a movie event Saturday, May 18. Start off at Basil Tree Ristorante at 5:30 p.m. for a fabulous, traditional family style meal in the Capone Room. Then head to the theater to watch “The Godfather” on the biggest screen in Dixon. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Make reservations at dixontheatre.com/event/dinner-and-godfather.

2 Go on an adventure: The YWCA of the Sauk Valley is hosting Outdoor Adventure Fest, a free family event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA. There will be a fishing derby in the pool, bounce houses and inflatables, a free meal, free T-shirts for the first 400 kids, a vendor show, games and much more. Go to srfymca.org/outdoor-adventure-fest/ for information.

3 Learn some history: Tom Wadsworth will bring his presentation “Billy Sunday’s Remarkable Revival in Sterling and Dixon” to the Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. His one-hour presentation will reveal why the famous evangelist came to Sterling in 1904 and to Dixon in 1905, details about the special “tabernacle” built for the five-week revival, descriptions of the music and preaching in the meeting, opposition to the meeting, the results of the meeting (1,500 conversions in Sterling alone), and an assessment of why it was so successful. Wadsworth, of Dixon, is a speaker and writer who has served as a pulpit minister, radio personality, corporate communications executive and national magazine editor. He has two master’s degrees and a Ph.D., and has been hired to speak to large audiences from coast to coast and internationally. The event is free to attend and will be at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

4 Ride a bike: A free family fun bike ride to Morrison Rockwood State Park will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church parking lot, 601 N. Jackson St., Morrison, with the ride beginning at 10 a.m. At Rockwood Park, hot dogs, drinks and treats will be served, compliments of Friends of the Parks Foundation. The city of Morrison Department of Fun will be on hand with lawn games and craft activities. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome to participate. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and children 17 and younger must have a parent’s permission. Participants are encouraged to bring their bike helmets. A limited number of youth helmets will be available at the ride, courtesy of Morrison Rotary Club. For information, call Andi Paulsen at 563-663-0518.

5 Be entertained at local recitals: Woodlawn Arts Academy vocal music students of Mardi Huffstutler will perform at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Woodlawn Arts Academy, Sterling. The piano students of Nadine Appel and Clea Arbogast will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. The guitar and ukulele students of James Miller will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Woodlawn Arts Academy. Each recital will feature a different group of students. All are free to attend, but donations are welcome. For information, go to woodlawnartsacademy.com.

