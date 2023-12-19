BEST awarded $452,000 in state grant funds

DIXON — The state awarded the Business Employment Skills Team $452,000 for four projects in northwest central Illinois.

The first project is placing computers and job search resources in area shelters and social service agencies for those unable to travel to BEST’s workforce center or other facilities.

The second project is a sprint youth career exploration event called “Work in the Real World.” Participating companies will teach youths about occupations and related training across various industry sectors.

A rural professional development conference is the third project. It will be centered on workforce professionals, educators and businesses with common needs to assist the current and future workforce.

BEST also is dedicating $200,000 of the funds to provide area residents – both youths and adults – who might not meet workforce development eligibility requirements with paid work experience. These opportunities will give participants up to 10 weeks paid work experience with the intent of providing an opportunity that leads to permanent paid employment.

For more information on how to participate in the work experience opportunity, residents and companies can call or text 815-780-0871, or email info@best-inc.org.