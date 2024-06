DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced it will be shutting off the bridges’ roadway lights on the U.S. 52 Mississippi River Bridge (Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Carroll County and U.S. 30 Mississippi River Bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County beginning Wednesday, June 12.

The shutoff is to reduce the number of mayflies on the bridge pavement. The bridges will be relighted on or before Sept. 20.