Sterling Main Street announces return of ‘Rally on the Rock’ event series

STERLING — The “Rally on the Rock” cruise-in series kicks off from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, and continues on the first Fridays of July and August.

The series offers an exciting lineup of live music, cool cars and a variety of food vendors. Each event in the series will take place at the Sterling Marketplace, and is free to the public. All makes, models and types of vehicles are welcome to display.

“We are excited to bring back Rally on the Rock for a second year,” said Janna Groharing, executive director of Sterling Main Street. “This series of cruise-ins not only provides live entertainment and enjoyment but also supports our local businesses, fostering a vibrant downtown Sterling.”

Event dates

June 7: Unresolved. A funk/groove/blues band, complete with a horn section, based out of the Quad-Cities.

July 5: Todd Striley & the Noize. An Eastern Iowa band that has built a following by playing R&B and soul to eager audiences everywhere since 2006. The setlist is sure to include some of your favorites, from the Motown hits of yesterday to current chart-toppers.

Aug. 2: Howard and the White Boys. Formed in 1988, Howard and the White Boys began jamming together just for fun, but their fast-growing popularity soon convinced them they could make a career of it. After only a few months, they got their first big break by opening for B.B. King. Their reputation grew in Chicago and they began performing with the biggest names in blues: Koko Taylor, Otis Rush, Albert King, Junior Wells, Lonnie Brooks, Luther Allison, Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.sterlingmainstreet.org.