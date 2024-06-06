Florissa 5K is June 15 at SVCC

The Florissa Family 5K will feature a 5K race and a Fun Run for kids June 15 at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2, Dixon. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — The eighth annual Florissa Family 5K will be Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Sauk Valley Community College.

The Kids Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by the start of the 5K Run and Walk at 9 a.m. The course will be accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and people with disabilities. Registration for the Florissa 5K is $30 before the event and $35 on race day.

There is no cost to the kids participating in the Fun Run, but they are asked to register. Each child will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last) and a medal.

Teams also are encouraged to participate. So, gather a group of friends, family or co-workers and join us! Details along with registration forms are available online at www.raceroster.com, at www.florissacenter.org or paper copies are available at Florissa and Kreider Services.

All proceeds from the Florissa 5K are used to help sustain the programs and services at Florissa. Florissa Pediatric Development Center, located at 144 North Court in Dixon, serves the needs of children from birth to 18 years old with developmental, behavioral, social and emotional needs.

The goal is not only to raise dollars to support the services at Florissa but to continue educating the community about Florissa and children’s well-being. Money raised from the Florissa 5K stays local.

Last year, over $112,000 worth of services were provided to children in need of financial assistance.

Boss Carpet One and Borg Warner have stepped forward as the Presenting Sponsors of the Florissa 5K. There are several sponsorships still available and volunteer opportunities as well.

Contact Sue Ely at 815-288-6691 or via e-mail at elys@kreiderservices.org if you are interested in finding out how you can support, participate or volunteer for the Florissa 5K.

This year, Florissa is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to be the second race in a three-race Hope series 5K. This series seeks to raise awareness and end the stigma of mental illness. Run or walk all three events and receive a special series-only hooded sweatshirt. The third race is the NAMI Sauk Area 5K on July 13. For more details visit www.namisaukarea.org.