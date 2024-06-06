College Briefs

Black Hawk College
High Honors
Albany: Ashley Lewis
Cordova: Ava Goodson, Michael Vaughn, Nicholas Vaughn
Erie: Jadyn Collis, Taylor Folsom, Parker Holldorf, Jaicyann Jacobs, Jillian Norman
Fenton: Clara Ashdown, Samantha Kilker
Hampton: Vivian Bornhoeft, Chassity Colburn, Taylor Metcalf, Collin Miller, Benjamin Saathoff, Lillian Severtsgaard, Sequoia Shaw, Josie Smith
Hillsdale: Jessica Bump, Claire DeCap, Ian Smiddy
Hooppole: Cassidy Miller
Prophetstown: Katelyn Attig, Paula Burke, Maxon Vahle
Morrison: Roxanne Shepard, Jennifer Updike
Port Byron: Michelle Ball, RyaLynn Grant, Eli Hinde, Carrieanne Hungate, Micah Ibarra, Maggie Kelley, Tyler Lockaby, Teagan McGinty, Leyton Nelson, Emma Wainwright, Mattea Wuest
Honors
Cordova: Ava Engebretson
Erie: Kyiah Brookhart, Isabelle Gabriel
Fulton: Daniel Walker
Hampton: Michael Johnson, Kathryn Wood
Hillsdale: Hunter Myrtue
Port Byron: Isaac Kaufman, Ava Phelps, Kayla Plyler, Brady Reed, Kye Smeltzly
Prophetstown: Ryan Roman
Tampico: Jasmyn VanHorn
Central College
Tessa Brubaker of Milledgeville was one of 232 Central College students who were celebrated during Commencement 2024 on May 11 in the Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium in Pella. Brubaker earned a bachelor’s degree in December 2023 majoring in psychology.
Kirkwood Community College
The 2024 Kirkwood Community College Commencement Ceremony was May 11 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. Jennah Magill of Erie earned an associate of applied science degree. Ally Bruggenwirth of Fulton earned a certificate.
Loras College
Ashlyn Hemm and Landis Musser of Port Byron have been named to Loras College’s Dean’s List for the 2024 spring semester. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.
Iowa State
Two Port Byron residents were among 4,450 graduates who received degrees from Iowa State University this spring.
Jade Fritch, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, and Marina Hinde, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude, received degrees.