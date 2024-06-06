College Briefs

Black Hawk College

High Honors

Albany: Ashley Lewis

Cordova: Ava Goodson, Michael Vaughn, Nicholas Vaughn

Erie: Jadyn Collis, Taylor Folsom, Parker Holldorf, Jaicyann Jacobs, Jillian Norman

Fenton: Clara Ashdown, Samantha Kilker

Hampton: Vivian Bornhoeft, Chassity Colburn, Taylor Metcalf, Collin Miller, Benjamin Saathoff, Lillian Severtsgaard, Sequoia Shaw, Josie Smith

Hillsdale: Jessica Bump, Claire DeCap, Ian Smiddy

Hooppole: Cassidy Miller

Prophetstown: Katelyn Attig, Paula Burke, Maxon Vahle

Morrison: Roxanne Shepard, Jennifer Updike

Port Byron: Michelle Ball, RyaLynn Grant, Eli Hinde, Carrieanne Hungate, Micah Ibarra, Maggie Kelley, Tyler Lockaby, Teagan McGinty, Leyton Nelson, Emma Wainwright, Mattea Wuest

Honors

Cordova: Ava Engebretson

Erie: Kyiah Brookhart, Isabelle Gabriel

Fulton: Daniel Walker

Hampton: Michael Johnson, Kathryn Wood

Hillsdale: Hunter Myrtue

Port Byron: Isaac Kaufman, Ava Phelps, Kayla Plyler, Brady Reed, Kye Smeltzly

Prophetstown: Ryan Roman

Tampico: Jasmyn VanHorn

Central College

Tessa Brubaker of Milledgeville was one of 232 Central College students who were celebrated during Commencement 2024 on May 11 in the Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium in Pella. Brubaker earned a bachelor’s degree in December 2023 majoring in psychology.

Kirkwood Community College

The 2024 Kirkwood Community College Commencement Ceremony was May 11 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. Jennah Magill of Erie earned an associate of applied science degree. Ally Bruggenwirth of Fulton earned a certificate.

Loras College

Ashlyn Hemm and Landis Musser of Port Byron have been named to Loras College’s Dean’s List for the 2024 spring semester. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.

Iowa State

Two Port Byron residents were among 4,450 graduates who received degrees from Iowa State University this spring.

Jade Fritch, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, and Marina Hinde, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude, received degrees.