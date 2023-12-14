Sauk Valley Wedding Expo set for Feb. 4 in Sterling

Models taking part in the Sauk Valley Bridal Fair fashion show pose with Katy Selmi (front row, second from the left) on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Northland Mall in Sterling. Back row, from left: Makenzie Duhon, MaryKay Downs, Jaylee Dugger, Lily Willett, Tate Downs, Justin Null, Andrew Downs; front row, from left: Autry Prior, Katy Selmi, Gianna Eidola, Jason Johns, and Blake Holbrook. (Kelly Null of Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING – Does your business sell products and services for weddings, receptions, catering, flowers and more? If so, the Sauk Valley Wedding Expo is a perfect venue to showcase your products or services.

Sauk Valley Media is accepting vendor booths for the 2024 Sauk Valley Wedding Expo from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at Northland Mall, located on Route 2 in Sterling.

The event is considered the area’s largest wedding expo and is designed for couples to help plan their perfect wedding all in one stop. The expo will feature a fashion show along with exhibits from flowers to tuxedos and everything in between.

All couples who register could win a $250 gift certificate to use at the wedding expo vendor of their choice.

The 2024 Sauk Valley Wedding Expo is sponsored by Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear, 7:24 Fitness On The Rock and Sauk Valley Media.

For information about becoming a vendor, call Kelly Null at 815-632-2566, email marketing@saukvalley.com or visit Sauk Valley Media’s Facebook page.