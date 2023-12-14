Sauk Valley Wedding Expo set for Feb. 4 in Sterling

STERLING – Does your business sell products and services for weddings, receptions, catering, flowers and more? If so, the Sauk Valley Wedding Expo is a perfect venue to showcase your products or services.
Sauk Valley Media is accepting vendor booths for the 2024 Sauk Valley Wedding Expo from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at Northland Mall, located on Route 2 in Sterling.
The event is considered the area’s largest wedding expo and is designed for couples to help plan their perfect wedding all in one stop. The expo will feature a fashion show along with exhibits from flowers to tuxedos and everything in between.
All couples who register could win a $250 gift certificate to use at the wedding expo vendor of their choice.
The 2024 Sauk Valley Wedding Expo is sponsored by Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear, 7:24 Fitness On The Rock and Sauk Valley Media.
For information about becoming a vendor, call Kelly Null at 815-632-2566, email marketing@saukvalley.com or visit Sauk Valley Media’s Facebook page.