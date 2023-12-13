Morrison Community Hospital receives $1,000 grant

Farmers National Bank has selected Morrison Community Hospital as the recipient of its Funding New Beginnings grant for 2023. Presenting the $1,000 check to Morrison Community Hospital Foundation Secretary Mick Welding, left, is Nicholas Emmerson, executive director of the Funding New Beginnings Community Foundation. The Community Impact Fund provides the community foundation with flexibility in responding to emerging community needs, innovative opportunities and ongoing projects in the community. The foundation supports organizations that respond to one or more of the following areas: cultural activities, education, health and human services and community development. Morrison Community Hospital was selected due to its efforts to expand medical services to better serve residents in the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District. (Photo provided by Morrison Community Hospital)