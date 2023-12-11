Rock Falls Rotary supports therapy dog

Members and guests at the recent Rock Falls Rotary meeting took a moment to pose with the newest “ex-officio member”, Twister. Twister is a therapy dog at CGH and is owned and trained by Molly Mammosser, who is kneeling with Twister in the center of the photo. Rock Falls Rotarians presented Mammosser and Twister with a check for $500 to offset expenses of a week of training on how to manage a therapy dog. Twister is located at the CGH Physical Therapy Building on North Locust Street in Sterling, where Mammosser works. Rotarians took up a collection to offset her expenses to bring Twister to the Sauk Valley community. (Photo presented by Rock Falls Rotary Club)