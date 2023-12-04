Dixon High School announces November Hall of Fame honorees

DIXON – Dixon High School has announced the names of students selected to the November Hall of Fame.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership, and/or class participation. Students honored include:

Art: Ariyana Coppotelli

Business: Addison Fegan

Driver’s education: Kalan Kramer

English: Jaaylen Banks

English: Tyler Herwig

Foreign language: Alex Basilio

Health: Blaine Eberhardt

Industrial arts: Brody Hopper

Math: Sebastian Seibel

Music: Gabriel Greenfield

Physical education: Caleb Paxton

Science: Karissa DuBois

Social studies: Carlie Cook

From the above named students, two students are selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The November Teens of the Month are Addison Fegan and Gabriel Greenfield.