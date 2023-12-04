Dixon High School announces November Hall of Fame honorees

DIXON – Dixon High School has announced the names of students selected to the November Hall of Fame.
Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership, and/or class participation. Students honored include:
- Art: Ariyana Coppotelli
- Business: Addison Fegan
- Driver’s education: Kalan Kramer
- English: Jaaylen Banks
- English: Tyler Herwig
- Foreign language: Alex Basilio
- Health: Blaine Eberhardt
- Industrial arts: Brody Hopper
- Math: Sebastian Seibel
- Music: Gabriel Greenfield
- Physical education: Caleb Paxton
- Science: Karissa DuBois
- Social studies: Carlie Cook
From the above named students, two students are selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The November Teens of the Month are Addison Fegan and Gabriel Greenfield.