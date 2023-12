Rock Falls Rotarian Cheryl Faber is shown in a third-grade classroom at East Coloma-Nelson, where dictionaries were presented during American Education Week. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Rotary Club)

Rock Falls Rotarians visited public and private schools in Rock Falls to present third grade students with age-appropriate dictionaries. Shown is Rock Falls Rotarian Cheryl Faber in a classroom of third graders at East Coloma-Nelson. The dictionaries were presented during American Education Week. A total of 140 dictionaries were distributed.