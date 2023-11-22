Raynor donates food, money to Dixon Community Food Pantry

DIXON – Employees at Raynor Garage Doors demonstrated their commitment to community and core values during the company’s fifth annual Raynor Week of Giving, raising over $2,400 and collecting nearly 400 non-perishable food items for the Dixon Community Food Pantry.

As part of its ongoing commitment to a purpose-driven culture, Raynor Garage Doors initiated an internal campaign focusing on the company’s mission, vision and core values. One of these values, “Embrace Family,” extends beyond the workplace and into the local community. This year’s Week of Giving has taken on additional significance, underscoring the company’s dedication to caring for its team, customers and the community at large, the company said in a news release.

Over the past five years, Raynor Garage Doors has donated just shy of 5,000 items to community food pantries and has raised over $9,600. This year, the company set a goal of raising $1,500 and collecting 750 non-perishable food items.

The Week of Giving featured daily themes designed to encourage team participation:

Meal-Kit Monday: Donate items that make a meal.

Two Dollar Tuesday: Contribute $2 to support the cause.

Wellness Wednesday: Donate health-conscious items.

Thankful Thursday: Make a donation, big or small, to show thanks (Raynor matched 100% of all received donations).

Fruitful Friday: Contribute non-perishable fruit items.

“At Raynor, we don’t just display our core values on the wall, we bring them to life,” said Staci Anderson, Raynor Garage Doors director of marketing. “Raynor’s recent purpose campaign was spearheaded by fourth-generation family member and VP of Marketing, Brittany Shannon. The values shared through the generations of ownership extends to the entire Raynor team, fostering a genuine care for one another and the families within our community. This week’s results are proof of that care and commitment.”

The Dixon Community Food Pantry is located at 2001 W. Fourth St. Dixon. Non-perishable food and monetary donations are appreciated, especially as the cost of groceries and the number of people in need increases. Any size donation can make a big difference.