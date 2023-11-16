Sterling’s ‘Seasonal Sights and Sounds’ Downtown Christmas Walk set for Dec. 1

STERLING – Seasonal Sights and Sounds of Sterling Downtown Christmas Walk will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Library Plaza tree, according to a news release from the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Sterling Main Street. This event features live entertainment and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Along with the tree, the Sterling Theater will also be lit for the season. Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the activities at Santa’s Workshop on Fourth Street between First Avenue and Locust Street following the lighting to visit with children. Santa’s Workshop will offer free games and activities for children and families. All activities are run by local nonprofits and organizations.

Horse and carriage rides by Carriage Springs Farms will be offered through downtown Sterling at no cost. Carriage rides will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, 3D Sound Company will provide holiday music for the event. The evening will be capped off with a fireworks display over the Sterling riverfront at 8 p.m.

Throughout the evening, guests are encouraged to wander Dale Park and explore a variety of holiday inflatables, including some photo ops. Live entertainment will also be provided in Dale Park. Select downtown businesses will have extended hours to allow for shopping and dining during the event. Some locations will also hold special deals and discounts to help complete holiday shopping early.

For a complete list of holiday activities, visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events/seasonal-sights-sounds. For more information, contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or Sterling Main Street at 815-626-8610.