Lee County chooses new electric aggregation supplier

DIXON – Lee County residents and small businesses recently were sent letters advising them of the county’s new electric municipal aggregation supplier.

Since 2011, Lee County and other government entities have been allowed to consolidate small businesses and residents in aggregation programs, in which they periodically accept bids and choose a rate with a supplier other than ComEd, to obtain the best price for those in the program.

In June, the county chose Chicago-based MC Squared Energy Services; its electricity supply price will be 7.45 cents k/WH.

Small businesses and residents that have ComEd as their supplier or that are enrolled in the county aggregation program will receive this price automatically, but are sent a letter allowing them to opt out of the program if they choose.

Those that have solar arrays will not automatically be enrolled in the program, but are eligible to participate and will receive an opt-in letter.

MC Squared recently sent those letters on Lee County letterhead. It is not a hoax.

The deadline to opt in or out is Nov. 28. Return the card that came with the letter or call 833-939-0450.

Billing and services with ComEd or any community solar program will remain the same.