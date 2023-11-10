Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society program focuses on Christmas at the White House

STERLING – The Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society is inviting the public to a free program set for Sunday.

Award-winning actress and scholar Leslie Goddard will present the history of “Christmas at the White House” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

Goddard has been portraying famous women and presenting history lectures for more than 10 years.

She holds a Ph.D. from Northwestern University, specializing in U.S. history and American studies, as well as master’s degrees in both theater and museum studies. A former museum director, she is the author of two books about Chicago history and works as a historical interpreter, author and public speaker.

She portrays Amelia Earhart, Eleanor Roosevelt, “Hamilton” women, Georgia O’Keeffe, Louisa May Alcott, Jacqueline Kennedy, Civil War nurse Clara Barton and environmentalist Rachel Carson. She gives lectures on royal weddings, Queen Elizabeth II, America’s first ladies, Queen Victoria, the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the city of Chicago.

In her White House presentation, she discusses the tradition that brings Christmas alive inside the White House. Learn the history of the gingerbread house tradition, the national Christmas tree and the thousands of ornaments created by artists around the country over the years.

Refreshments will be served after the program.