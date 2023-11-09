Sterling police seek surveillance footage, information after shots fired at cars

STERLING – Police are looking for surveillance footage or any other information after shots were fired shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Fifth Street.
No one was injured, but two parked cars were struck in what appears to be an isolated incident, the department said in a news release.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information can call the department at 815-632-6640, or the anonymous reward tipline, Whiteside County Crimestoppers, at 815-825-7867. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.