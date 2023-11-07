SVCC receives Universal Access Award

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College has received the 2023 Universal Access Award from Simple Syllabus.

The Universal Access Award recognizes an institution that has made a commitment to communicating curriculum to their students in an open and accessible format. The institution that receives this award has optimized class syllabi to ensure all students, regardless of disabilities, have an opportunity to consume the information needed to succeed, according to a news release from SVCC.

“I would like to commend our faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication to widening student access and consistently providing the best support to ensure their success,” said Jon Mandrell, SVCC’s vice president of Academics and Student Services.

Access is a top priority at SVCC, ensuring that all students have access to higher education and the resources necessary to be successful both academically and personally. One area in which the college has focused its efforts is class syllabi, ensuring that all students are able to access the outlines and expectations for each course to set them up for success before entering the classroom.