October 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Fall Fest set at John Deere Historic Site

By Shaw Local News Network
John Deere Historic Site blacksmith Dave Sheely teaches fourth-graders about blacksmithing and why it was important to the shaping of Dixon and surrounding communities.

GRAND DETOUR - The John Deere Historic Site will host Fall Fest with a wide array of activities Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15.

The family friendly event will feature blacksmith demonstrations, wagon rides, a petting zoo and kids’ events. Activities with free admission will include crafts, face painting, carriage rides, old-fashioned games, pumpkin decorating and fall photo ops. Antique tractors will be on display and food vendors available.

The site is located at 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. Visit JohnDeere.com for more information.

