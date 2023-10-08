Fall Fest set at John Deere Historic Site

GRAND DETOUR - The John Deere Historic Site will host Fall Fest with a wide array of activities Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15.

The family friendly event will feature blacksmith demonstrations, wagon rides, a petting zoo and kids’ events. Activities with free admission will include crafts, face painting, carriage rides, old-fashioned games, pumpkin decorating and fall photo ops. Antique tractors will be on display and food vendors available.

The site is located at 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. Visit JohnDeere.com for more information.