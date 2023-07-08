One person missing, presumed dead, in Sterling fire’s aftermath

One person is missing and presumed dead after a fire Friday that demolished a three-story apartment building at 406/408 E. Third St. in downtown Sterling. The family was notified, but the name is being withheld pending further notifications, City Manager Scott Shumard said in a news release late Friday. The federal Burea of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending technicians to the scene; Shumard did not say why the ATF is involved in determining the fire's cause. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)