23rd Reagan Run scheduled for Saturday, July 1

DIXON – The 23rd annual Reagan Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, held in conjunction with the Petunia Festival.

This 5K race starts at 8 a.m. at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home, 816 S. Hennepin Ave. and ends at Haymarket Square 317 W. 3rd St. Registration is available online at getmeregistered.com until 12 p.m., Thursday, June 29.

Registration fees are: $20, through June 15; $25, June 16 through June 30; and $35 on race day before 7:30 a.m. at Haymarket Square.

Race features include bib tag timing, water stations, a medical team, post-race refreshments, start and finish mats. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.

Packet pickup is Friday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dixon YMCA, 110 N Galena Ave., or on race day at Haymarket Square. Race day registration also is at Haymarket Square.

The Free Kid’s Fun Run - a fun and safe event for kids 9 and under – will start promptly at 7:30 a.m. The course is six-tenths of a mile and will begin at the corner of Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street and end at Haymarket Square. Registration ends at 7:15 a.m.

A Corporate Challenge, with a minimum of five runners, also is available for companies and more than one team can be entered. Pre-register by June 30.

For information visit: www.reaganrun.com. To register online visit: getmeregistered.com