Sauk Valley Business News

Sauk Valley Bank COO, Paige Toms and CFO, Larissa Dale graduate from ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking

STERLING - Chief Operating Officer, Paige Toms and Chief Financial Officer, Larissa Dale, have graduated from the American Bankers Association (ABA) Stonier Graduate School of Banking, in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“We believe in investing in our employees’ development, providing training opportunities, and supporting career advancement to help them achieve their full potential,” Dirk Meminger, president and CEO of Sauk Valley Bank, said in a news release. “The Stonier Graduate School offers the industry’s leading executive educational program, focusing on preparing its students for the decision-making and oversight required to navigate change. This leading-edge insight that Paige and Larissa have gained will help guide us as we continue to grow, creating more value for our organization. I congratulate Paige and Larissa on their graduation from this excellent program.”

Paige Toms, chief operating officer, joined Sauk Valley Bank in 2012 and has had a variety of leadership roles within the organization. In her position, Toms plays a key role in the execution of the bank’s strategy, driving innovative products and services tailored to the bank’s customers and community, as well as the day-to-day operational functions of the business. She holds over 18 years of financial industry experience and is active in the community, serving on the board of The Sauk Valley Foodbank, according to a news release.

Larissa Dale, Chief Financial Officer, joined Sauk Valley Bank in 2013, filling various financial roles. In January of 2020, Dale was promoted to her current position and serves as a key member in driving critical financial process integration and is responsible for leading the organization’s accounting and financial reporting activities, according to a news release. She received her Bachelor of Business degree from Western Illinois University and holds a Master of Accounting and Financial Management from the Keller Graduate School of Management.

Resale shop announces hours

DIXON – Serenity Hospice and Home’s third resale shop, Angel Treasures III, 847 N. Galena Ave, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Donations are accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Clothing, accessories, housewares, furniture, toys, jewelry, glassware, dishes, collectibles, seasonal items, movies and music are accepted; baby seats, cribs, mattresses, large appliances, TVs, computers, microwaves and encyclopedias are not.

All resale proceeds benefit the hospice home, located at 1658 S. Route 2, Oregon.

Business highlight

For his May 2023 local business highlight, State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Coffee Crush in Dixon.

”I chose to honor Coffee Crush because they offer a welcoming space for our community to gather while providing incredible products and friendly service,” said Fritts. “As a frequent visitor to Coffee Crush myself, I truly appreciate their dedication to giving back to the area in many ways, such as contributing donations to local fundraisers and organizations.”

Coffee Crush was founded in 2019 by Shelly Brantley. After a long career in social services, she decided to open a coffee shop after noticing there were no other drive-thru coffee shops in Dixon.

“I also commend them for their fight to stay open during the pandemic, which happened not long after opening their doors. Coffee Crush not only stayed open, but has continued to thrive by giving our community a much-needed space to enjoy a great cup of coffee.”

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit repfritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.