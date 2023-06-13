Fundraising effort underway for Lee County K9 program

DIXON – If you want to help the Lee County Sheriff’s Department fund its K9 officers and also need some new apparel, you are in luck.

Shirts and hoodies are being sold to help raise funds for the departments two K9s Nemo and Henry, and their human deputies Shea Drew and Mason Hollinger.

Shirts are $25 each and hoodies are $45 each. Sizes available are youth small thru adult 3XL. Both are being offered in the same color (green) and style.

Shirts are available at the Lee County Sheriff’s business office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Payment is by cash only.

Please check our Facebook page for upcoming local events we will be attending.

On, Wednesday, June 14 the department will have shirts and hoodies for sale at the Dixon City Market.

All proceeds from the shirt/hoodies sales, will benefit the Lee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Program.