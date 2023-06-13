June 13, 2023
Fundraising effort underway for Lee County K9 program

By Shaw Local News Network
Lori Miller and Devon Gugerty of the Lee County Sheriff's Department hold up shirts that are being sold to help cover costs for the department's two K9 program. The sheriff's department had a booth at Discover Dixon's Sizzling Summer Block Party at the Plaza North Shopping Center in Dixon on Saturday, June 10. Shirts will also be available at Dixon City Market on June 14 and at other upcoming community events.

Lori Miller and Devon Gugerty of the Lee County Sheriff's Department hold up shirts that are being sold to help cover costs for the department's two K9 program. The sheriff's department had a booth at Discover Dixon's Sizzling Summer Block Party at the Plaza North Shopping Center in Dixon on Saturday, June 10. Shirts will also be available at Dixon City Market on June 14 and at other upcoming community events. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON – If you want to help the Lee County Sheriff’s Department fund its K9 officers and also need some new apparel, you are in luck.

Shirts and hoodies are being sold to help raise funds for the departments two K9s Nemo and Henry, and their human deputies Shea Drew and Mason Hollinger.

Shirts are $25 each and hoodies are $45 each. Sizes available are youth small thru adult 3XL. Both are being offered in the same color (green) and style.

Shirts are available at the Lee County Sheriff’s business office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Payment is by cash only.

Please check our Facebook page for upcoming local events we will be attending.

On, Wednesday, June 14 the department will have shirts and hoodies for sale at the Dixon City Market.

All proceeds from the shirt/hoodies sales, will benefit the Lee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Program.

