June 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Whiteside County sheriff: ID of driver killed Saturday pending DNA results

By Kathleen A. Schultz
STERLING – The name of the driver killed early Saturday in a crash on U.S. Route 40 north of town won’t be released until his identity can be confirmed by DNA results, Sheriff John Booker said Monday morning.

The driver, who was alone, died in a fire after crashing his northbound vehicle into a tree on Route 40/Pennington Road just north of Fulfs Road about 5:30 a.m., Whitside County Sheriff John Booker said.

The vehicle was engulfed when deputies arrived, and the driver was dead, he said.

He expects to get the DNA results sometime this week, Booker said.

