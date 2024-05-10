Plants ready for purchase at the Polo FFA's new greenhouse

Polo FFA member Grace Miatke waters flowers at the Polo High School's new greenhouse on Friday, May 10, 2024. The 42-by-72-foot structure, located just to the east of the Ag shop at Polo High School, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – FFA member Grace Miatke was busy watering flowers and plants at the Polo High School’s new greenhouse on Friday in preparation for Saturday’s sale.

The 42′x72′ structure, located just to the east of the Ag shop at Polo High School, will be open Saturday, May 11, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and then Wednesday, May 15, 3:30-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

FFA and ag students from the high school planted and are caring for a wide variety of plants that can now be purchased by the public.

The construction of the new greenhouse was made possible through a cooperative effort between the Polo School District, FFA alumni, and the community.