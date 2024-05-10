Sterling homeless shelter undergoes complete roof replacement

TCS, Total Construction Services of Sterling, works on the roof of the Twin Cities Homeless Shelter on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – The Twin Cities Homeless Shelter, formerly the PADS Homeless Shelter, contracted Total Construction Services to complete a full roof replacement for the shelter at 111 E. 29th St. in Sterling.

The Twin Cities Homeless Shelter provides 20 to 25 guests a night with emergency shelter and is an entry point for addiction recovery and mental health services. From the shelter, individuals are directed to organizations including Tri County Opportunities, Northwestern Illinois Center for Independent Living and the YWCA.

TCS, Total Construction Services of Sterling, work on the roof of the Twin Cities Homeless Shelter, formerly the PADS Homeless Shelter, on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Throughout 2023, the shelter’s roof was repeatedly leaking and underwent repairs as the problem arose, Jordan Babbitt, marketing manager at TCS, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

By 2024, it was clear that those repairs were only masking a greater problem, and the shelter began fundraising for a complete roof replacement.

On April 19, a crew from Total Construction Services, led by project manager Phillip Griffith, worked alongside Whiteside Area Career Center’s building trades program students and their instructor, Matthew Hicks, to replace the roof, Babbitt said.

The project took three days to complete. On April 22, the replacement was complete, Babbitt said.

The Twin Cities Homeless Shelter is funded primarily through donations and is run mostly by the work of volunteers.

For information, visit the Twin Cities Homeless Shelter’s website.