KSB, OSF HealthCare sign term sheet, anticipate merger

OSF HealthCare and Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon have entered into exclusive negotiations, anticipating a full merger, the two entities announced Friday in a joint news release.

A term sheet has been signed, and the two organizations will spend the next several months finalizing agreements and seeking the necessary regulatory approvals, the two entities said.

KSB Hospital conducted a thorough and comprehensive search before selecting OSF HealthCare as its partner. The process spanned several months, with numerous options considered. The resulting agreement includes $40 million in funding to support facility renovations, improve access to care locally and create seamless referrals to subspecialties. Education, including the residency programs at KSB Hospital, also is a key component of the agreement.

“As health care continues to evolve, we are responsible for ensuring that we are planning for the future. The challenge of being a standalone, rural hospital in today’s financial environment, was an important element in our board’s consideration,” KSB Hospital President & CEO David Schreiner, Ph.D., said in a news release. “OSF HealthCare shares our deep commitment to caring for the health of rural communities and has demonstrated innovative ways to transform health care for the benefit of all people they serve.”

“Both KSB and OSF have long histories of serving the health and wellness needs of their communities,” OSF HealthCare CEO Robert Sehring said in a news release. “Together, we will ensure continued quality and compassionate health care for the Dixon community and greater Sauk Valley region.”

Sehring also said the health system looks forward to welcoming KSB practitioners and employees.

“We appreciate that the process of selecting a new partner has created some degree of uncertainty for the employees of KSB and hope that they now feel reassured that the hospital will continue to serve the patients of the Sauk Valley communities well into the future,” Sehring said.

When the merger is finalized, a local community advisory council will be established to provide advice and counsel to hospital management and OSF. The council will focus on insight, guidance and the development of local strategies, in addition to providing feedback on the management of local facilities. Upgrades to technology and expanded digital care offerings are other innovations the organizations intend to provide.

KSB Hospital was established in the late 1800s as an independent nonprofit organization. KSB has 900 employees and 91 practitioners and provides specialty care at six locations in Lee and Ogle counties.

Additional information will be shared as the merger details are finalized.

OSF HealthCare has hospitals in Princeton, Mendota, Peru and Ottawa, including a center for health in Streator.