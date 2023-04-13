Freeport man charged with attempted sex assault of a child in Sterling

MORRISON – A 20-year-old Freeport man pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon in Whiteside County Court to attempted rape of a child younger than 13 who police say did not know him.
Leandrew T. Adams is charged with attempted predatory criminal assault of a child, attempted criminal sexual assault after a previous conviction, two counts of battery and unlawful restraint, online court records show.
The first two charges are punishable by at least four to 15 years in prison, the next two by two to five years, and the last charge by one to four years.
Adams was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West LeFevre, after police got a call reporting an attempted assault, and a short foot chase, Sterling police said in a news release Thursday.
He was identified by the child, the release said.
Adams is being held on $500,000 bond, and has a preliminary hearing April 24.
More charges are pending, the release said.
He was indicted Sept. 8 and pleaded guilty Oct. 20 in Winnebago County Court to felony theft worth $500 to $10,000; he was sentenced to two years’ probation.
Charges of theft worth more than $500 and criminal damage to property worth more than $500 were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.