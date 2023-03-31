Music foundation hosting scholarship auditions April 22 in Freeport

FREEPORT- The Stateline Music Foundation will host music scholarship aid auditions from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Freeport Arts Center, 121 N. Harlem Ave.

The auditions are open to high school graduates majoring in music at a junior college or four-year institution.

The foundation will offer $500 and $250 awards. Students must live in or attend high school in Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, DeKalb, Whiteside, and Lee counties. Students may also be residents of Rock, Green, and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. Application forms and requirements are available.

To receive a form, email keosdrake@gmail.com or write to Kenneth Drake, 11481 N. Springfield Road, Baileyville.