March 31, 2023
Shaw Local
Music foundation hosting scholarship auditions April 22 in Freeport

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sterling High School marching band leads off the 2022 homecoming parade Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Stateline Music Foundation is offering auditions for a musical scholarship to students across northwest Illinois. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

FREEPORT- The Stateline Music Foundation will host music scholarship aid auditions from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Freeport Arts Center, 121 N. Harlem Ave.

The auditions are open to high school graduates majoring in music at a junior college or four-year institution.

The foundation will offer $500 and $250 awards. Students must live in or attend high school in Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, DeKalb, Whiteside, and Lee counties. Students may also be residents of Rock, Green, and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. Application forms and requirements are available.

To receive a form, email keosdrake@gmail.com or write to Kenneth Drake, 11481 N. Springfield Road, Baileyville.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois