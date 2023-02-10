Carroll County 4-H names program coordinator

MOUNT CARROLL — Jane Shaw was named Carroll County 4-H program coordinator.

Shaw has been with the University of Illinois Extension since 2013. She has served in the Mount Carroll and Sterling offices.

As a parent she has had children participate in the Carroll County 4-H and Ogle County horse drill team.

She can be reached at 815-244-9444.

Programming news

Potpourri class. Nancy Gmitro, a master gardener, will offer a potpourri class at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Mount Carroll Library. To register, call 815-244-1751.