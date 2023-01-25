Whiteside County Court Services announces new director

MORRISON — Jason McDearmon became Whiteside County Court Services director Jan. 6 in Rock Island.

McDearmon was sworn in by 14th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Clarence “Mike” Darrow. McDearmon succeeded the former director of Whiteside County Court Services, Kevin Johnson, who was appointed in 2003.

McDearmon previously worked as a juvenile probation officer with court services and as a correctional officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections. He served as the Court Services’ Juvenile Unit Supervisor from 2014 to 2021.

McDearmon’s duties later included coordinating the Whiteside County Drug Court, which was approved for re-certification by the Illinois Supreme Court. He later became the Executive Director of Self Help Enterprises during a time of transition in June of 2021. McDearmon returned to court services as part of the director succession plan in coordination with the Chief Judge and the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts in August of 2022.

McDearmon is a graduate of Wheaton College. He resides in Morrison with his wife, Hilary, and their three children, Isaiah, Joshua and Eliana.