December 13, 2022
Sauk Valley
Rock Falls Chamber seeking Shoulder to the Wheel award nominations

By Shaw Local News Network
Mallory Pisnke and Tom DePasquale are recognized by the Rock Falls High School board of education for being Shoulder to the Wheel recipients from the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce.

ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for its Shoulder to the Wheel award.

The Shoulder to the Wheel awards are presented to organizations, individuals, and youth organizations who demonstrate an exceptional willingness to volunteer, lead, and help make Rock Falls a better place.

Nominations can be found online at rockfallschamber.com/annualdinner. The nominations must be submitted by Monday, Jan. 30, to the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, 601 W. 10th St.

All nominations are being presented to the Shoulder to the Wheel Awards Committee, which is made up of past winners and area volunteers. Selections will be made without regard to race, creed, or sex. The award is being presented during the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Dinner in February of 2023.

For more information, call 815-625-4500.

