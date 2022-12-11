Ogle County offering Christmas tree recycling

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department is working with local governments and high school FFA chapters to conduct its annual Christmas tree collection and recycling program.

The FFA chapters will provide curbside tree pickup service for Byron, Forreston, Leaf River, Mount Morris, Oregon and Polo residents Jan. 7.

Trees should be placed on the curb by 8 a.m.

All decorations, lights and plastic bags must be removed.

The Rochelle Street Department will mulch trees at the curb during the first two weeks of January, weather permitting.

Participating towns and cities will have drop-off points for tree recycling Tuesday, Dec. 27. All trees should be free of light strands, garland and other decorations. No artificial trees, wreaths or designs with wire backings will be accepted.

Drop-off points include:

Oregon : Park District Maintenance Department, 507 Hill St.

Byron boat launch lot, East Blackhawk Drive (Route 2)

407 N. Locust St.

208 Railroad St.

Atwood Park, 10th Ave. and 20th St.

Lichty's Landscaping, 309 Pacific St.

southwest corner of East Colden Street and South Green Avenue

For information, call 815-732-4020, visit the OCSWMD Facebook page, or visit oglecounty.org.