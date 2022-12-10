Barn raising helps raise money for Dixon girl’s chronic pain treatment

DIXON- Dixon residents assisted Dave and Derri Bowers move a 4,000 pound building in an Amish-style barn-raising.

The volunteers were made up of Dixon Bethel Church high schoolers and their families. They came out — not only to help the Bowers — but to support their friend, Reylee Katner.

The group, using a donation pledge format, moved the shed to help raise funds for Katner’s medical treatment.

Around 50 volunteers helped move the 4,000-pound shed. The participants lined up timbers inside the shed, picked it up, rotated the shed, and moved it 200 feet across the property.

The Bowers needed the shed moved onto a cement slab to store equipment and keep it from sinking into the dirt.

Katner, daughter of Ben and Ari Katner, was diagnosed with full-body Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in 2017.

The disease causes exhaustion, body aches, swelling, ear aches, and face and stomach pain.

After five years of visiting mainstream and alternative doctors and trying various health protocols, the Katner family found the Spero Clinic that specializes in treating patients with CRPS and other nervous system diseases.

Katner, her mother, and younger brother are at the clinic in Arkansas to complete the 12 to 16 weeks of treatment, while rest of the family remains in Dixon.

The family is working to raise $50,000 to help pay for her treatment, which is not covered by their insurance.

The Burning Limb Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves as a fundraising platform. The Katners will receive 100% of the tax-deductible donations to pay for treatment costs and other expenses at the Spero Clinic.

To donate, visit burninglimb.networkforgood.com/projects/168564-help-reylee-katner-in-her-battle-with-crps or mail it to the Katner’s property, 710 E. Oregon St., Polo, 61064.

Dixon residents participating in the Bower's Amish shed moving (Photo provided by Sadie Miller )

