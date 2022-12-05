December 05, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Dixon church providing Christmas gifts to local family

By Shaw Local News Network
Gifts for the Dixon First Presbyterian Church Christmas family

Gifts for the Dixon First Presbyterian Church Christmas family (Photo provided by First Presbyterian Church )

DIXON- Dixon’s First Presbyterian Church will once again be providing Christmas gifts for a local family this year.

The identity of the family is only known to the Dixon Goodfellows group and the Mission/Witness Committee of the Church. A special donation for the holiday was given by the church’s congregation.

Three committee members shopped for and wrapped gifts based on their knowledge of the family’s needs, sizes, and the children’s wishes. This year, warm winter clothing will be provided for all family members. Items including a car battery charger and a slow cooker were gifts in previous years. Popular toys, games, crafts, and books were purchased for children.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois