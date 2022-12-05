Dixon church providing Christmas gifts to local family

DIXON- Dixon’s First Presbyterian Church will once again be providing Christmas gifts for a local family this year.

The identity of the family is only known to the Dixon Goodfellows group and the Mission/Witness Committee of the Church. A special donation for the holiday was given by the church’s congregation.

Three committee members shopped for and wrapped gifts based on their knowledge of the family’s needs, sizes, and the children’s wishes. This year, warm winter clothing will be provided for all family members. Items including a car battery charger and a slow cooker were gifts in previous years. Popular toys, games, crafts, and books were purchased for children.