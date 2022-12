OREGON - Serenity Hospice and Home will host a Blue Christmas at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Oregon United Methodist Church, 200 S. Fourth St.

Admission to the Blue Christmas is free and open to the public.

Participants can attend the mass to honor and remember their lost loved ones during the holiday season. Refreshments will be served after the service.

For more information, visit serenityhospiceandhome.org.