December 01, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Woodlawn Arts Academy’s ‘Shining Stars Musical Revue’ will be Dec. 10-11

By Shaw Local News Network
Members of the "Newsies" cast at Woodlawn Arts Academy take part in the Petunia Festival parade on Sunday, July 3 in Dixon.

Members of the "Newsies" promotes Woodlawn Arts Academy during the Petunia Festival parade in Dixon. Woodlawn Arts Academy announced it will stage its first "Shining Stars Musical Revue" on Dec. 10-11. (Troy Taylor)

STERLING - Woodlawn Arts Academy and the Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley’s first “Shining Stars Musical Revue” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium, 1608 Fourth Ave.

The show features a variety of popular Broadway Disney songs performed by adults with special needs from Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, and Prophetstown. The revue will be directed by Brandi Spreeman and Natalie Gordon. The performers will be joined on stage by peer mentors.

Tickets are on sale for $8, plus fees,at the Centennial Auditorium box office or online at centennialauditorium.org. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the performances.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com/events/shining-stars-musical-revue/.

