Woodlawn Arts Academy’s ‘Shining Stars Musical Revue’ will be Dec. 10-11

STERLING - Woodlawn Arts Academy and the Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley’s first “Shining Stars Musical Revue” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium, 1608 Fourth Ave.

The show features a variety of popular Broadway Disney songs performed by adults with special needs from Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, and Prophetstown. The revue will be directed by Brandi Spreeman and Natalie Gordon. The performers will be joined on stage by peer mentors.

Tickets are on sale for $8, plus fees,at the Centennial Auditorium box office or online at centennialauditorium.org. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the performances.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com/events/shining-stars-musical-revue/.