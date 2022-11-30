Rock Falls Tourism announces Tour of Lights decorating contest

ROCK FALLS - Rock Falls Tourism is inviting the town’s residents to participate in its Rock Falls Tour of Lights House Decorating Contest.

The contest is free to enter.

Participants can decorate their houses in a Christmas theme to see if they have the most extravagant display. They will also be judged in the best use of lights or for having the best theme.

Decorations must be visible from the roadway. All displays must be turned on between 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, through Monday, Dec. 19.

Residents can vote on the Visit Rock Falls Facebook page or at Rock Falls City Hall. Google maps is available on Facebook and at Rock Falls City Hall. Prizes will be awarded to the winners Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Registrations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec 12. To register, visit Rock Falls Tourism, 603 W. 10th St., or email travel@visitrockfalls.com.

For more information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.