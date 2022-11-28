November 28, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Home of Hope extends fundraising for matching grant

By Shaw Local News Network

Home of Hope

DIXON — Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center extended its annual Tuesday Challenge fundraiser through Dec. 15.

The Coleman Foundation will match gifts made until then. The nonprofit’s fundraising goal is to reach $12,500, said Joan Padilla, executive director.

“Our organization realizes times are still uncertain with the pandemic and the economy, but our reality is cancer didn’t back off during the past two and half years for so many people living here in the Sauk Valley area,” Padilla said.

Go to www.homeofhopeonline.org or call 815-288-4673 to donate.

SVM Community BriefsDixon
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois