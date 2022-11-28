Home of Hope extends fundraising for matching grant

DIXON — Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center extended its annual Tuesday Challenge fundraiser through Dec. 15.

The Coleman Foundation will match gifts made until then. The nonprofit’s fundraising goal is to reach $12,500, said Joan Padilla, executive director.

“Our organization realizes times are still uncertain with the pandemic and the economy, but our reality is cancer didn’t back off during the past two and half years for so many people living here in the Sauk Valley area,” Padilla said.

Go to www.homeofhopeonline.org or call 815-288-4673 to donate.