Freezer meal fundraiser deadline approaches for Ag in the Classroom project

OREGON — The Ag in the Classroom program for Ogle and Carroll counties is taking orders for two sets of freezer meals as part of a fundraiser.

Orders are due Dec. 1, said Melinda Colbert, program coordinator for the University of Illinois Extension.

The meals are individually proportioned. Two sets of the following 5 meals include: chicken and biscuits, pulled pork, ham and potatoes, meatloaf with sweet potatoes, and shepherd’s pie.

Cost for the two sets of 5 meals is $80.

Place orders at go.illinois.edu/freezermeals or contact the Ogle County Extension at 815-732-2191.

Meals will be available for pickup 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the University of Illinois Extension office, Suite 10, 421 W Pines Road, Oregon.

Agriculture in the Classroom is a statewide educational program with lessons offered to kindergarten through eighth grade. Its goal is to help students, teachers, and the public gain greater awareness of the role of agriculture in the economy and society.