Dixon High School September, October hall of fame students

DIXON- Kadence Burger and MyKaylah Kirby are the Elks Teens of the month for September, selected from that month’s student hall of fame at Dixon High School.

Burger was selected by the science department, and Kirby by the music department.

Other September hall of fame students are Uriel Santos, art, Quentin Cassiberry, business, Sienna Kemmeren, driver’s education, Kendall Como, English, CC Reglin, family resources, Elizabeth Ochoa, foreign language, Aidan Brown, health, Mya Lewis, industrial arts, Zoey Jensen, math, Aubrie Kozak, physical education, Wyatt Miller, science, and Bashar Elbzour, social studies.

Julian Dingley and Rylan Ramsdell are the Elks Teens of the month for October.

Dingley was selected by the business department, and Ramsdell by the English department.

Other October hall of fame selections are Kai Hoban, art, Moran Hargrave, driver’s education, Esther Mertes, foreign language, Hayden Yingling, industrial arts, Annelise Brown, math, James Cocar, music, Jayce Kastner, physical education, and Isabella Miller, science.

Students are selected monthly for displaying one or more of these characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership, and class participation.