Six Sauk Valley Rotary Clubs – Dixon, Rock Falls, Sterling Noon, Rotaract of Sauk Valley Community College, Twin Cities Sunrise, and Walnut – raised slightly more than $2,600 in the seventh annual End Polio Now Walk, which began and ended Oct. 8, 2022, at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. The Gates Foundation will triple that amount in matching funds, making the total contribution about $7,800. (Rock Falls Rotary)