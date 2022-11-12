Coloma Park District announces Halloween costume contest winners

The winners of the annual Rock Falls Halloween that was held Sunday, Oct. 30, are Linken Perales (front row from left), Hazel Perales, Mary Lynne McAdams, Noah Gutierrez, Hayden Baker, Ryder Sondgeroth, Lola Perales, Olivia Baldwin and Brayden Williamsen; Olivia Thayer (second row from left), Emma Rumley, Kayden Fargher, Amalya Fargher, Dreaven Schick, Trevor Fargher and Lori McLindsay. The winners of the "Best of Show" category are Olivia Baldwin, Brayden Williamsen and Lori McLindsay in first place, Emma Rumley in second place and Linken Perales in third. All contestants received a bag of Halloween candy and prize money for participating. (Photo provided by the Coloma Park District )