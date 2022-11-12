November 12, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Coloma Park District announces Halloween costume contest winners

By Shaw Local News Network
The winners of the annual Rock Falls Halloween that was held Sunday, Oct. 30, are (front row, left to right): Linken Perales, Hazel Perales, Mary Lynne McAdams, Noah Gutierrez, Hayden Baker, Ryder Sondgeroth, Lola Perales, Olivia Baldwin, and Brayden Williamsen. (Second row): Olivia Thayer, Emma Rumley, Kayden Fargher, Amalya Fargher, Dreaven Schick, Trevor Fargher, and Lori McLindsay. The winners of the "Best of Show" category are: first place, Olivia Baldwin, Brayden Williamsen, and Lori McLindsay. Emma Rumley finished second, and Linken Perales finished third. All contestants received a bag of Halloween candy and prize money for participating.

