Sterling final yard waste collection begins Nov. 28

STERLING – The final yard waste collection of the year for Sterling residents will be during regular collection days from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2.

There is no curbside yard waste collection after Saturday, Dec. 3. Curbside yard waste collection resumes Monday, April 3. Christmas tree collection will be during the first two weeks of January.

Residents wishing to dispose of yard waste during the winter quarter can call the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657. Hours for disposal are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For information, call 815-625-1000 or 815-632-6657.