Daughters of the American Revolution Rochelle chapter members Rena Burgess, Laurie Perry, and Debby Katzman present a $1,000 check to Eric Valdez, who is Sauk Valley Community College coordinator for veterans services. The donation is the chapter's second donation to help veterans who are students at the college. The Rochelle chapter encompasses communities in Ogle and Lee counties. (Photo provided by the Rochelle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution )